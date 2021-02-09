Aho was a healthy scratch once again for the Islanders as they defeated the Rangers 2-0 on Monday.

Aho has yet to play in any of the 11 games that the Islanders have played this season. He is clearly the spare defender for the Islanders, who will only play if there is an injury to any of their starters. The Islanders rely on their defense to win games, and coach Barry Trotz may just not trust the young defender to play his system without making mistakes that could cost the team a game or two. Aho will have to wait for hic chance to play.