Aho has now been a healthy scratch or 22 straight games or the Islanders.

Aho did get a chance to play when Noah Dobson was on the injured list, but he was quickly surpassed by Thomas Hickey. At the trade deadline, the Islanders added Braydon Coburn, which pushed Aho further down the depth chart. For the most part, the Islanders are locked into their playoff position, so perhaps Aho gets a chance to play for a rested regular in the final three games, but his next meaningful action isn't likely to come until next season.