Aho will be in the press box Thursday night versus the Canucks, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Aho has been a solid defender for the team this season, but someone had to sit with the return of Alexander Romanov. Some might argue that it's Romanov who should be the healthy scratch, but the Islanders spent a first-round pick to acquire him from the Montreal Canadiens on draft night, and he's going to get every chance to prove that he was worth that price. Aho will next get a chance to play Saturday in Montreal versus those same Canadiens.