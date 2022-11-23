Aho made his 16th appearance in the lineup in the victory over the Maple Leafs on Monday.

Aho was initially slated to be the emergency defender for the team this season. He was only going to play if there was an injury or if one of his fellow blueliners needed a rest. Aho got that chance once Robin Salo was sent down to the AHL due to roster issues. Salo is back with the team, but Aho has remained in the lineup. His numbers are unimpressive as he only has one goal, three assists, eight hits, seven blocked shots, and zero PIMs in those 16 games, but coach Lane Lambert must like what he has seen.