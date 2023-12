Aho (upper body) is skating with the team but won't be ready to face San Jose on Tuesday.

Aho will be sidelined for his fifth straight game Tuesday but appears to be nearing a return to action. The blueliner has yet to score a goal in 19 games this season while recording just 18 shots and averaging a paltry 14:11 of ice time. Given his limited minutes and lack of offensive upside, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting much out of the Swede even once cleared to play.