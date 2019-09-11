Aho is likely to begin this season with Bridgeport of the AHL, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Aho had nine goals and 46 points in 67 games with Bridgeport last season. During rookie camp this year he has been paired with the top prospect for the Isles, Noah Dobson. The Islanders have little to no room at the blue line for Aho, not with seven returning defenders from last season and Dobson ahead of him on the depth chart. Aho will need a trade and/or an injury or two to open up roster space for him to make the team out of camp.