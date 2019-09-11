Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Longshot to make team
Aho is likely to begin this season with Bridgeport of the AHL, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Aho had nine goals and 46 points in 67 games with Bridgeport last season. During rookie camp this year he has been paired with the top prospect for the Isles, Noah Dobson. The Islanders have little to no room at the blue line for Aho, not with seven returning defenders from last season and Dobson ahead of him on the depth chart. Aho will need a trade and/or an injury or two to open up roster space for him to make the team out of camp.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.