Aho (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
Aho, who sat out Saturday's 1-0 shootout loss to Philadelphia, will be unavailable for at least two more games following his placement on the IR list. He has registered four assists, 18 shots on goal and 26 blocked shots in 19 appearances this campaign. Mike Reilly or Grant Hutton, who played in Saturday's contest, are candidates to suit up for the Islanders during Aho's absence.
