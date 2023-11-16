Aho posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Aho snapped a three-game point drought with the helper. While he's generally seen limited even-strength time on the third pairing, he also has a spot on the second power-play unit. The 27-year-old defenseman is at three assists (two on the power play), 21 blocked shots, 17 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 15 contests.