Aho will play Wednesday versus the Penguins, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Aho was initially slated to be rested for this game, but Anders Lee will now sit out instead. Aho will serve as a seventh defenseman, so it's likely his ice time will be limited anyway.
More News
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Sitting out against Pens•
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Adds helper Sunday•
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Gets on scoresheet Thursday•
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Joins team on the ice•