Aho (upper body) didn't make the trip to Washington for Wednesday's matchup, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Aho will be unavailable for his fifth consecutive contest due to his lingering upper-body injury. Prior to getting hurt, the defenseman had registered points in four of his last seven contests, though he was stuck in a 10-game goal drought. Until Aho is cleared to play, Samuel Bolduc will continue to deputize in his stead on the blue line.