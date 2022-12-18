Aho registered an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Aho has a modest three-game point streak (one goal, two assists), and he's gone plus-5 in that span. The 26-year-old set up a Hudson Fasching go-ahead tally in the second period Saturday. Aho is at three goals, five helpers, 37 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 28 contests while often logging bottom-four minutes, though he's seen more time with Adam Pelech (upper body) sidelined.