Aho has only lit the lamp once in his last 18 games.

On the season, Aho does have five goals, 17 points, and a rating of plus-6 in 59 games. Aho wasn't expected to play this many games this season, not without an injury. Still, when given the opportunity to get in the lineup early on this season, he proved to new head coach Lane Lambert that he could be more reliable in his own end than Robin Salo. Aho will next be looking to help the Islanders reach the players on Saturday when they play the Red Wings.