Aho has gone seven games without a goal and only has one tally in his last 21 contests.

On the season, Aho has four goals, eight assists, and a plus-one rating in 48 games. Aho is the sixth defender for the team as he won that spot over Robin Salo as coach Lane Lambert preferred the consistency of Aho over the upside of Salo. The addition of Bo Horvat on Monday doesn't change Aho's status, but it could just be the first of a couple of moves by the team, and if they were to add a defender, it would likely be Aho who would lose playing time.