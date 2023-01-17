Aho scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Aho struck quickly, scoring at 4:24 of the first period. This was the defenseman's first point in 13 contests since the end of his three-game point streak in December. The 26-year-old fills a bottom-four role on the Islanders' blue line, where he's amassed four goals, five helpers, 54 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 41 appearances this season.