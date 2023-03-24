Aho (upper body) will not play Friday against Columbus, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Aho will miss a second straight game but is still considered day-to-day. His next chance to suit up will be Saturday against Buffalo. Samuel Bolduc will suit up again Friday.
