Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Paper assigned to AHL
Aho was designated to AHL Bridgeport on Monday in a paper move, Arthur Staple of The Atlantic reports. Despite the transaction, he's expected to stay with the Islanders.
The move was made so Aho would be eligible to compete in the AHL playoffs, and shouldn't affect his playing time going forward. The 22-year-old has drawn into the lineup for the majority of the contests since his call up Dec. 31, posting four points (one goal, three assists) in 20 games.
