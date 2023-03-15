Aho logged an assist and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Aho has an assist in three of his last five games, and he's added six shots on net and seven blocked shots in that span. The 27-year-old defenseman continues to hold down a spot on the third pairing. He's racked up five goals, 15 assists, 80 shots on net, 66 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 64 appearances this season.