Aho (upper body) skated with the Islanders on Saturday but won't play against the Lightning, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Aho will miss a sixth game after suffering an upper-body injury on March 18 in San Jose. The 27-year-old blueliner has five goals, 16 assists and a plus-6 rating in 66 games this year. Samuel Bolduc will remain in the lineup in a bottom-pairing role.