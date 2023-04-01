Aho (upper body) skated with the Islanders on Saturday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Aho has missed five games after suffering an upper-body injury on March 18 in San Jose. The 27-year-old blueliner appears to be a game-time call for Saturday night's matchup with the Lightning. Aho has five goals, 16 assists and a plus-6 rating in 66 games this year.
More News
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Not with team in Washington•
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Out Friday•
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Considered day-to-day•
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Assists in consecutive contests•
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Picks up helper•