Aho (undisclosed) missed a second straight day of practice Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Islanders are unable to release any details regarding the reason for Aho's continued absence due to the NHL's new policy on injury updates, but he hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2017-18 anyway, so there's no reason for fantasy players to track his status. Another update on the 24-year-old blueliner should surface once he's cleared to join his teammates on the practice sheet.