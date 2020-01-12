Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Returned to minors
Aho was returned to AHL Bridgeport on Saturday, mere hours after being recalled from the minors.
It looked as though Aho could play Saturday, but instead, he'll see himself return to the AHL after being recalled earlier in the day. He's yet to play an NHL game in 2019-20.
