Aho (upper body) is in Sunday's lineup against Carolina, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Aho is set to play for the first time since March 18 after missing the last six games. The 27-year-old has five goals and 21 points through 66 games this season. He'll skate in a top-four role Sunday.
