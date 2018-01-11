Aho was summoned from AHL Bridgeport on Thursday.

Aho was sent to Bridgeport during the Islanders' bye week, but has been recalled with the team having four games packed into a six-day period upcoming. He could draw into the lineup somewhere along the line, but the team also has six other healthy bodies on defense. He tallied two points (one goal, one assist) in an impressive showing Jan. 7 against the Devils.