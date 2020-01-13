Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Rises to big club
The Islanders recalled Aho from AHL Bridgeport on Monday.
Aho is bouncing between the big club and the AHL affiliate, as this is his third time being recalled since the calendar flipped to 2020. The Swedish blueliner has yet to make his season debut at the top level, but he's been productive with Bridgeport, accruing 21 points through 36 games.
