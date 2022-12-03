Aho hasn't registered a point and has posted minus-2 rating over his last four games.

Aho has been a solid contributor for the Islanders this season. He has two goals, three assists, and a minus-1 rating in 21 games. It's fair to wonder, however, if the team will eventually want to play Robin Salo in Aho's spot. Salo only lost the job because he had options left and could be sent down. Salo has been a healthy scratch since being recalled, but it may only be a matter of time until Salo gets to play again, especially with the Isles struggling to score goals at the moment.