Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Scores first NHL goal on power play
Aho scored his first NHL goal on the power play and had an assist in 19:46 of ice time in Sunday's shootout win over the Devils.
It only took three games for Aho to get on the scoresheet, as the 21-year-old has looked great since a call-up from AHL Bridgeport. The rookie led a third-period comeback charge against the Devils, scoring his first NHL goal at 7:58 and later setting up Cal Clutterbuck with a perfect saucer pass to tie the game. Aho was immediately returned to Bridgeport after the contest because the Islanders have a five-day break and he can practice and play two AHL games before New York plays again Saturday against the Rangers. He's having a fantastic season with the Sound Tigers and it would be a surprise if he wasn't back with the big club at Madison Square Garden next weekend. Given his offensive capabilities and current role on the power play, Aho is worth keeping an eye on right now.
