Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Scores goal in win
Aho scored a goal and helped the Islanders defeat the Flyers 3-0 on Sunday.
The 20-year-old Swedish defenseman played a total of 62 games in 2017-18, with 40 of them coming in AHL Bridgeport. Aho produced 29 points in the minors a season ago, adding four more in 22 NHL contests. He'll hope to crack the Opening Night roster as a depth D-man but could see be sent down if he struggles in training camp.
