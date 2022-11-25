Aho notched his second goal of the season as the Islanders shut out the Oilers 3-0 on Wednesday.

Aho was supposed to be the extra defender for the Islanders this season, but a roster crunch that forced the team to send Robin Salo to the AHL gave Aho a chance to play, and he has taken advantage of it. Aho has two goals and three assists in 17 games this season, along with a rating of plus-1. Those numbers aren't eye-popping, but they are enough to keep Aho in the lineup over Salo for the time being.