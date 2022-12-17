Aho scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes.

The third pairing of Aho and Noah Dobson combined for two of the Islanders' four tallies in the contest. The goal was Aho's third of the season, and he's picked up points in each of the last two games after going nine straight outings without a point. The 26-year-old Swede has seven points, 36 shots on net, a plus-4 rating, 16 blocked shots and 12 hits through 27 games this season. While he's been a consistent presence in the Islanders' lineup, fantasy managers can likely find more production on the waiver wire.