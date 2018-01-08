Aho was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Sunday.

Aho's demotion will allow him to continue to play for the Sound Tigers while the Islanders are on their bye week. The 21-year-old notched his first NHL goal against the Devils on Sunday prior to getting shipped off to the minors. Once New York is ready to return to action, don't be surprised to see the blueliner back in Long Island.

