Aho logged an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Aho's hot run of offense continued Saturday -- he's now picked up one assist in five of his last six games. The Swedish blueliner's strong play has gone a long way to cementing his third-pairing role. He could bump up to the second pairing if Zdeno Chara (undisclosed) can't play Sunday versus the Ducks. Aho has seven assists, 21 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in 18 contests overall.