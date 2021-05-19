Aho has been a healthy scratch for the first two games of the playoffs between the Islanders and Penguins.
It would've been a bigger surprise if Aho had played in either contest. Aho is eighth or ninth on the depth chart for the Islanders on defense, depending upon where you rank Thomas Hickey. He is organizational depth for the team, and that may not change all that much next season.
More News
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Healthy scratch once again•
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Healthy scratch for 11 straight•
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Collects first goal of 2020-21•
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Yet to play this season•
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Healthy scratch Monday•
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Begins year on IR•