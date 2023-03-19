Aho (upper body) took a high hit in the first period of Saturday's game versus the Sharks, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Aho was on the receiving end of a hit from Kevin Labanc. It's unclear how bad Aho's injury is, so he can be considered day-to-day until more information if available.
