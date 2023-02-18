Aho recorded an assist in Friday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.

Aho was the odd man out in a Feb. 9 contest against the Canucks, but he's responded appropriately by racking up an assist in three straight games since returning. The third-pairing blueliner continues to play a simple game and has four goals, 12 assists and a plus-6 rating on the season ledger.