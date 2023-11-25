Watch Now:

Aho (upper body) won't play Saturday against Philadelphia, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Aho was injured early in Friday's 5-3 win over Ottawa. He has produced four assists, 18 shots on goal and 26 blocked shots in 19 appearances this campaign. Grant Hutton, who was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Saturday, will replace Aho in the lineup Saturday.

