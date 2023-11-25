Aho (upper body) won't play Saturday against Philadelphia, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Aho was injured early in Friday's 5-3 win over Ottawa. He has produced four assists, 18 shots on goal and 26 blocked shots in 19 appearances this campaign. Grant Hutton, who was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Saturday, will replace Aho in the lineup Saturday.
More News
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Suffers injury Friday•
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Nabs assist in overtime loss•
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Gets on scoresheet with helper•
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Returning Sunday•
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Practices but won't play Saturday•
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Not with team in Washington•