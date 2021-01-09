Aho is finally expected to see some playing time with the Islanders this season, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The exact role for Aho likely depends on what the Islanders end up doing with Thomas Hickey. Assuming Hickey is not traded, then either he or Aho will likely be the seventh defenseman while the other goes to the taxi squad. While Hickey could be sent to the AHL, Aho can't without passing through waivers. Aho has scored 105 points in 156 AHL games and has proven he's ready for the next step in his evolution. Even if Aho is placed on the taxi squad, the Islanders may elect to choose him over Hickey or anyone else should they need a replacement for more than a game or two for a current defender as Aho is considered to be in the long-term plan on defense and is next man up.