Aho will start the season as the seventh defenseman for the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Aho lost the last starting spot on defense to Robin Salo. Aho was also the seventh defender for most of last season as well. There is a chance Aho could play in the season opener Thursday against the Panthers if Scott Mayfield is unable to go. Aho resigned with the Islanders this past July for two years and $1.65 million.