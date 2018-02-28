Aho will be a healthy scratch for the Islanders on Wednesday versus the Canadiens.

Aho has looked overwhelmed in the defensive zone at times this season and could lose playing time due to the acquisition of veteran Brandon Davidson on Saturday. Aho has one goal, three assists, and is a minus-4 in 20 games for the Isles, but is now likely the odd man out and could see himself back in the AHL once a roster spot is needed as it would make little sense to have a rookie rot away on the bench.