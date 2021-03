Aho still hasn't played a game this season for the Islanders.

Aho is on the roster but the Islanders are the only team in the NHL to use only six defensemen this season. The Isles would like to see Aho get some game action in the AHL but are likely afraid that he wouldn't pass through waivers. Aho now hasn't played a game in well over a calendar year and would likely be extremely rusty if and when he is called into action.