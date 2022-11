Aho has yet to register a point in seven games this season.

Aho was expected to be the extra defenseman for the team this season, but a roster crunch forced the Isles to send Robin Salo to the AHL. Salo has been recalled, but with the team currently riding a five-game winning streak, coach Lane Lambert doesn't seem to want to fix what isn't broken. That means Aho likely remains in the lineup and Salo out of it until the Islanders lose their next game.