Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: 2020 has not been kind
Varlamov made 27 saves for the Islanders in a 3-1 loss to the Lightning on Saturday. He allowed two goals.
Varlamov was sharp, something he's struggled with of late. He'd allowed at least three goals in his last five starts (1-3-1) and five in two of them. Since the calendar flipped to 2020, Varlamov has delivered just two wins (2-6-1) in nine starts. Hopefully this strong performance is the start of something sharp for Varlamov.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Taking on Tampa Bay•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Nabs first win in five starts•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Likely starter Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Could split time again•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Late collapse against Caps•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.