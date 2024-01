Varlamov (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Monday.

Varlamov will be available for Tuesday's home matchup against Vegas, though it's unclear at this time if he will start or serve as Ilya Sorokin's backup. Varlamov, who missed the past nine games, has a 6-4-2 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.78 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 14 appearances.