Varlamov and the Islanders' games against the Sabres scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday have both been postponed.

With Tuesday and Thursday's matchups with Buffalo set to be rescheduled, Varlamov will have to wait for Saturday's game versus the Penguins for his next potential opportunity to start in goal. The 32-year-old netminder has posted a 3-2-1 record while maintaining an impressive 2.00 GAA and .924 save percentage through six starts this season.