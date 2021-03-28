Varlamov came off the bench to stop 10 of 11 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

Varlamov relieved starter Ilya Sorokin 6:18 into the second period with the Islanders already behind 4-0. He gave up a Bryan Rust goal just over two minutes later but settled in the rest of the way. The 32-year-old boasts a sterling 2.19 GAA and .922 save percentage in 24 games this season.