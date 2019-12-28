Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Allows pair of goals in relief
Varlamov let in two goals on 19 shots in relief of Thomas Greiss during Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Varlamov played 48:04 in the contest after Greiss was pulled midway through the first period. The 31-year-old Russian wasn't on the hook for the loss. His GAA stayed at 2.47 while his save percentage dipped to .918 in 22 appearances this year. Varlamov is likely to start Sunday's game in Minnesota based on both goalies' performances Friday.
