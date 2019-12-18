Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Allows three in period of relief

Varlamov stopped six of nine shots in one period of work Tuesday in an 8-3 loss to the Predators.

Varlamov relieved Thomas Greiss to start the third period with the Islanders trailing 5-3 and didn't fare any better, although he was at least spared the 'L' on his record. It was a rare down performance for Varlamov, who has split time with Greiss this year and posted a 11-3-2 record with a 2.37 GAA and .923 save percentage.