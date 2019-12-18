Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Allows three in period of relief
Varlamov stopped six of nine shots in one period of work Tuesday in an 8-3 loss to the Predators.
Varlamov relieved Thomas Greiss to start the third period with the Islanders trailing 5-3 and didn't fare any better, although he was at least spared the 'L' on his record. It was a rare down performance for Varlamov, who has split time with Greiss this year and posted a 11-3-2 record with a 2.37 GAA and .923 save percentage.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Wins fourth straight•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Sharp in win over Bolts•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Blue-paint bound Monday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Could start Saturday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Wins third straight start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.