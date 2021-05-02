Varlamov made 28 saves in a 3-0 win over the Rangers on Saturday. It was his third straight shutout.
He's kryptonite to the Rangers -- this was his fourth shutout of the season against them. Varlamov leads the league with seven, including two in three nights, and hasn't allowed a goal in 213:56. That stretch is a new Isles record, besting the great Chico Resch (178:26). The Isles clinched a playoff spot Saturday and we're sure they're hoping Varlamov goes on a dominating run like this in the second season.
