Varlamov (undisclosed) skated on his own Friday and will be available for Sunday's Game 1 against the Penguins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz hasn't named a Game 1 starter between Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin, but Varlamov will be available at least in a backup role for the series opener. Varlamov was the superior netminder in the regular season, posting a 2.04 GAA and .929 save percentage compared to Sorokin's 2.17 and .918 marks.