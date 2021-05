The Islanders have yet to announce a starter, but Varlamov (lower body) will be an option for Tuesday's Game 2 versus Pittsburgh, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Based on morning skate, Ilya Sorokin appears to be on track to make a second straight start after picking up his first career playoff victory in Sunday's Game 1, but coach Barry Trotz could throw a curve ball and insert Varlamov. Either way, confirmation on the Isles' starting netminder will surface prior to puck drop.