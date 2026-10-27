Varlamov will defend the road crease in Tuesday's clash against the Predators, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Varlamov is receiving his second start in the last five days Tuesday after he took the Kings to overtime with a solid 24-save performance Thursday. Overall, the 38-year-old backstop has an 0-1-2 record, a 2.25 GAA and an .899 save percentage across three appearances. While he remains firmly behind Ilya Sorokin on the depth chart, Varlamov's recent uptick in usage is noteworthy for his case of becoming a streaming option in deep fantasy leagues. He'll face off against the Predators on Tuesday, who rank 24th in the NHL with 2.82 goals per game, making it a favorable matchup for Varlamov to get going in fantasy.